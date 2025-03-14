Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian takes the No. 1 spot at the MaxPreps Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings

According to MaxPreps' latest Top 25 rankings, Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian is the No. 1 ranked girls' high school basketball team. The rankings were shared on MaxPreps' Instagram page on Tuesday.

The Ontario Christian Knights have had an outstanding season, finishing with a 30-2 record. They reached the regional finals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships but fell just short, losing to Etiwanda and missing out on the state championship game.

Kaleena Smith was especially crucial in the Knights' performance this season, averaging 23.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 4.5 steals.

In the ranking, Morris Catholic, who are currently unbeaten with a 27-0 record, were second. The Crusaders also won the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championship.

Other schools in the ranking include Bishop Macnamara, Bradley Central and Archbishop Mitty in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. To complete the top ten, Etiwanda, Sidwell Friends, Hebron Christian, Clackamas and Mater Dei occupy sixth to tenth place on the ranking.

Occupying the last five are No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez's Monterey High School at No. 20. They are followed by River Ridge, Bishop Ireton, Lincoln, Incarnate Word Academy, and Grandview, occupying No. 21 to 25, respectively.

Elite Sophomore Kaleena Smith Unveiled as California Gatorade Player of the Year

Five-star No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith has had an exceptional run of performances this season. Her efforts have definitely not gone unnoticed, as she's been in the running for several awards, one being the Gatorade State Player of the Year award.

Kaleena Smith was named the California Gatorade Player of the Year. Other state winners include No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez (Texas), Sacred Heart Academy's ZaKiyah Johnson (Kentucky), No. 2-ranked prospect Sienna Betts (Colorado), five-star junior Olivia Vukosa (New York and Mcdonald All American Jazzy Davidson (Oregon) among others.

Smith was also a finalist for the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year award, which Aaliyah Chavez won. She's one of the five finalists for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award, to be announced on April 8.

