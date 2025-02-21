  • home icon
  Kaleena Smith, Sydney "Bean" Douglas, and Tatianna Griffin shine as OC dominates vs Bishop Montgomery

Kaleena Smith, Sydney "Bean" Douglas, and Tatianna Griffin shine as OC dominates vs Bishop Montgomery

By Inioluwa
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:18 GMT
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph's

Five-star sophomore Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian’s freshman duo, Sydney Douglas and Tatiana Griffin, led the Knights to a dominant 72-52 win over Bishop Montgomery in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls’ Basketball Championships. Smith and Griffin each recorded double-doubles, while Douglas added 16 points to fuel the victory.

The game, which took place Wednesday, started with the Knights on the back foot, trailing 16-10 after the first quarter. However, the rest of the game told a different story. Ontario Christian mounted a commanding comeback, winning the next three quarters 18-9, 25-11 and 19-16, respectively.

No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith finished with 14 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and six steals. The 6-foot-7 Douglas contributed 16 points and five rebounds, while Griffin led the team with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Kaleena, Sydney and Griffin have been crucial to the Knights’ success this season. The 5-foot-7 Smith is averaging 23.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Douglas, meanwhile, averages 15.2 ppg and 9.0 rpg, while the 5-foot-11 Griffin puts up 17.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.3 apg and 3.1 steals per game.

With the win over Bishop Montgomery, Ontario Christian improved to 27-1 and extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Knights will face Sierra Canyon in their next CIF Southern Section Girls’ Basketball Championship game Saturday.

Five-Star Sophomore Kaleena Smith named finalist for prestigious Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year

Five-star prospect Kaleena Smith has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award. The Ontario Christian star was the only sophomore among the 10 semifinalists and has now made the final cut.

Kaleena will compete for the award against top-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez, along with fellow five-star seniors Sienna Betts (No. 2) and Jazzy Davidson (No. 3). Top junior Saniya Hall also made the list.

The award winner will be announced March 7.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
