Kalen DeBoer's Alabama commit Anthony Rogers plans to visit Ryan Day's Ohio State: Report

Four-star running back Anthony Rogers has been a notable name in the Alabama Crimson Tide's recruiting class since committing last June. However, Rogers recently showed an interest in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Rogers visited Ohio State for the first time on Thursday and Friday. He shared the experience with On3’s Chad Simmons:

“It was a great visit and it met my expectations,” Rogers said. “They were well focused and organized, and I could tell that they are a hard working program. I toured the facilities and talked with Coach Day and Coach Locklyn. I also watched the players work out."

Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn offered Rogers a scholarship back when he was an eighth grader at WKU. Rogers deepened his relationship with the coach during this visit.

“It went well with Coach Lock. We have a great relationship because he offered me back in 8th grade when he was at WKU and we have been developing a relationship since.”

Rogers is now contemplating an official return visit during the season. The Buckeyes' reputation for developing NFL-caliber running backs and players in general is a real draw:

“I like how they’re focused, and they pushed the fact that they are really big on developing players and getting them to the league."

Rogers' former teammate, Quinshon Judkins, recently transferred to Ohio State, and this connection could offer Rogers a firsthand account of the program’s environment and operations.

Anthony Rogers reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama in April

Anthony Rogers has announced plans for official visits to several top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. An additional visit to Ohio State may also be in the works. However, Rogers confirmed his unwavering commitment to the Crimson Tide during an interview with Touchdown Alabama in April.

“I’m still committed to Alabama,” Rogers said at the Under Armour Next Camp in Nashville. “I got a good relationship with coach G (Robert Gillespie). I am just getting to meet the new coaches.”

Anthony Rogers is highly regarded in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked 104th overall and the seventh-best running back according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. His junior year at IMG Academy saw him rush for 316 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries, averaging an impressive 7.7 yards per carry.

In his sophomore year, Rogers amassed 1,626 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He also contributed as a receiver, with eight catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.