Kalen DeBoer's Alabama earns big momentum in four-star OT's recruitment after scheduled visit

Four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko remains a priority for Alabama in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The standout from South Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina, previously named the Crimson Tide as one of his top programs, has now set a visit to Kalen DeBoer’s staff for June 13.

Ogboko is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 52 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has the versatility to play both tackle and interior positions on the offensive line.

Ogboko visited Tuscaloosa for Alabama's annual junior day festivities on Feb. 1, which gave the Crimson Tide an edge in his recruitment.

"It was a great visit," Ogboko told Bama247's Brett Greenberg. "It definitely exceeded expectations."

Ogboko recorded 60 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior in the 2024 season. He is also a two-sport athlete, averaging 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks over two basketball seasons.

Besides Alabama, Ogboko has three other visits scheduled to Clemson on May 30, Georgia on June 6 and Notre Dame on June 20.

Ekene Ogboko raves about Alabama coaching staff

Kalen DeBoer wrapped up his first season as Alabama’s coach with a 9-4 record, and his second offseason has started slowly, securing just one commitment in the 2026 class. While critics have taken some shots at him, recruits like Ekene Ogboko remain confident in DeBoer’s leadership.

"I think for his first year, he didn't do as bad of a job as people say," Ogboko told Bama247. "If they keep being consistent, they'll grow and get better."

Crimson Tide's offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, is leading the recruitment of Ogboko.

"He's straightforward," Ogboko said about Kapilovic. "He'll tell me what I need to do. I think he's a real guy."

Georgia is considered the leader in Ekene Ogboko's recruitment, with a 30.7% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. Alabama sits at 18.0%, but DeBoer and his staff will need to ramp up their efforts to strengthen their 2026 class, which includes only four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

