Kalen DeBoer's Alabama "going all in" to flip four-star WR from Florida

Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery has been committed to Florida since late August. However, he has also been visiting multiple programs this season, including a trip to Alabama last weekend.

Alabama secured a massive 52-7 win against Mercer in the game and also tried to pursue Montgomery on the trip.

"They going all in to try to flip me,” Montgomery told Touchdown Alabama following the visit.

Alabama has two committed wide receivers in the 2025 class - Lotzeir Brooks and Caleb Cunningham. Montgomery could uplift the room to the next level and In an interview with On3, he also revealed Kalen DeBoer's program's standing in his recruitment:

“They’re sitting really high. It really just opened my eyes to see what they have."

With less than two weeks away from the early signing period, this remark from Montgomery could be a ray of hope for Alabama, but Florida still has an edge in his recruitment. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Gators have a 94.9% chance of retaining his commitment.

Naeshaun Montgomery opens up about his Alabama game-day experience

Alabama ensured a three-game winning streak with its latest massive win over Mercer to improve to an 8-2 record. The school now has 16 back-to-back wins against Football Championship Subdivision opponents since 2007.

Naeshaun Montgomery had heavy praise for Alabama's offense (via On3):

“Got a chance to look at the offense in person and really see them pass the ball around, and get the playmakers the ball. They looked really good, all the way down to the second- and third-string. All four quarterbacks played in the game. I saw the young guys get in the game and score. It was a fun experience.”

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson entered the game with 8:56 remaining in the third quarter, completing 5-of-10 passes for 71 yards and also rushing for 14 yards on two carries. Montgomery liked what he saw in Simpson and the overall Crimson Tide program.

“When (Simpson) got in the game, he was really a pocket passer. When there’s pressure coming, he gets out and delivers the ball. That’s who’s going to be there next year. Just seeing what he can do and what the freshman receivers can do when they get the opportunity."

Naeshaun Montgomery will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend for the Pittsburgh game at L&N Stadium.

