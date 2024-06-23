Kalen DeBoer's Alabama lands commitment from 4-star prospect Micah DeBose this weekend: Report

Four-star prospect Micah DeBose from Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama, announced his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. He becomes the fifth in-state prospect and 18th commitment to the program.

DeBose chose Alabama over LSU, Ohio State and Florida, among others. He was in Tuscaloosa on June 21 for an official visit, his fourth to the program since early April, and a day later locked in with the university.

DeBose is the third offensive tackle in the 2025 class, joining Mal Waldrep and Jackson Lloyd. He also joins several other four-star commits in the class, including Keelon Russell, Chuck McDonald III, Michael Carroll, Darrell Johnson, Derick Smith, Antonio Coleman, Anthony Rogers, Jaedon Harmon and Myles Johnson.

247Sports lists DeBose as the No. 189 player in the 2025 class, the No. 21 offensive tackle and the No. 14 player in Alabama. While in the On3 Industry Ranking, he is listed as the No.123 prospect, the No. 9 offensive tackle and the No. 10 prospect in Alabama.

Micah DeBose saw potential in Alabama despite Nick Saban's retirement

Micah DeBose committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in January 2023, only to decommit in December of the same year. Alabama entered the picture early, extending an offer to him in February 2023.

The recruitment scenario somehow shifted dramatically when Nick Saban announced his retirement. Despite the shakeup, Alabama reaffirmed its interest in DeBose, re-offering him on January 17, 2024, just a week after Saban's departure.

DeBose visited Alabama for the first time after Saban's retirement and met with the new coaching staff led by Kalen DeBoer. Despite the instability caused by Saban's exit, the prospect found potential under DeBoer’s leadership.

“When the new staff came in, they showed me I was a priority for them and that’s when I started looking more at Alabama,” DeBose said (via On3). “I made my decision while on the official visit this weekend. I really like coach Kap’s (Chris Kapilovic) plan for me and the players in the program fit me."

DeBose’s commitment has boosted Alabama’s standing, as the Crimson Tide is at No. 3 in On3’s team recruiting rankings.

As a freshman, Micah DeBose played left tackle, contributing to Vigor High School’s 14-1 record and Alabama 4A state championship. He also participates in basketball and track and field, where he recorded shot put throws of 32-7.5 and 31-6.5 in his freshman season.