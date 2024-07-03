Kalen DeBoer's Alabama lands commitment from Four-Star TE Kaleb Edwards to the class of 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide have secured a big weapon for their 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards. The highly-touted prospect, from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, chose Alabama over Auburn, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

“I’m looking forward to getting to say that I play football for the University of Alabama,” Edwards told On3. “I am excited to get that feeling of being part of the family and the culture. I like everything about that place.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kaleb Edwards' commitment brings Alabama's 2025 class to 21 players, maintaining its position as the second-best recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Edwards is ranked as the No. 122 overall recruit, the No. 5 tight end in the 2025 class and the No. 9 player in California by On3. Similarly, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 119 overall recruit, the No. 6 tight end and the No. 10 player in California.

During the 2023 season, Edwards recorded 44 receptions for 828 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. He also contributed on defense, with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Kaleb Edwards shares his impression of Alabama coaches post-commitment

Kaleb Edwards received an offer from Nick Sheridan last year, who was then Washington’s tight ends coach and is now Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Edwards visited Alabama's spring game this year, which led to an official offer from the program. He then took an official visit to the Crimson Tide starting on June 17 and came away highly impressed by the coaching staff.

Edwards had the opportunity to meet with head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was spending time with one of his current tight ends before meeting Edwards and his family. Edwards was not only impressed by DeBoer's football knowledge and player development skills but also by his approachable personality off the field.

“His knowledge of football and how good he is at developing players is impressive,” Edwards told On3. “He’s won everywhere he’s been, so that’s super intriguing to me. Also, having the ability to go in, talk and hang out with him was great."

Edwards also formed a close relationship with Alabama’s tight ends coach, Bryan Ellis. They hadn't met until Edwards received his offer from Alabama, but the bond between them quickly strengthened.

“We have a great relationship.. He knows so much about football and has a background as an OC, so he knows more than just the little details that apply to a tight end. He knows why we’re doing something, what the quarterback looks for to get the tight ends the ball, different schemes and why we’re running them and how to make the most out of routes.”

With his commitment, Kaleb Edwards became the first tight end to join Alabama’s 2025 class and the second pledge from California in just one week, following cornerback Dijon Lee. Alabama now boasts pledges from four of the top 10 recruits in California for this class, including Chuck McDonald, Lee and Jackson Lloyd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback