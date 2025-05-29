Kalen DeBoer's Alabama looks to flip four-star LSU commit with a scheduled visit this weekend

Alabama is gearing up for a high-profile recruiting weekend, with several top prospects expected to visit. Among them is four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby, who is currently committed to LSU.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect originally pledged to Mississippi State in June but decommitted in November. He later committed to LSU on Nov. 12 and shut down his recruitment in January, telling On3:

“LSU suits me the best & the best in the boot stay in the boot."

Being an in-state prospect from Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, Darby is very familiar with LSU’s football tradition.

"They have state-of-the-art facilities and an experienced coaching staff that can help you develop your skills and reach your full potential," Darby said. "LSU has a rich history and tradition in football too. The fan base is passionate and LSU has a track record of success in the SEC and national championships.

Alabama made an offer to Darby in January and has remained in pursuit. Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff's continued interest makes sense, as Darby had a stellar junior year in 2024, earning a spot on the 5A All-State team with 100 catches, 1,764 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is the No. 21 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Even if Darby backs off his LSU commitment, the Tigers' 2026 class will remain strong with wide receivers like Tristen Keys and Jabari Mack. The Tigers' 2026 class ranks No. 1 in the nation with nine committed players.

Alabama will also host four-star WR Ethan Feaster this weekend

Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class currently includes just five commitments, with none at the wide receiver position, and so the program remains focused on adding talent there. Besides Kenny Darby, the Crimson Tide are set to host another four-star wide receiver this weekend: Ethan Feaster.

Feaster plans to announce his college decision on July 4. Along with Alabama, his top four schools include LSU, Texas A&M and USC. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

