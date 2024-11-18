Kalen DeBoer's Alabama loses commitment of four-star RB from the Class of 2025

Nick Saban's retirement caused many prospects to decommit from Alabama, except for four-star running back Anthony Rogers. The in-state prospect stayed true to his pledge until Sunday when he decommitted from the Crimson Tide.

Speaking with On3, Rogers opened up about the decommitment decision, saying,

“It is getting close to Signing Day and I just have to look for the best opportunity for me. Alabama has great coaches and they did a great job recruiting me, but I just have to make sure I make the best decision for me. That is what is most important."

Trending

Expand Tweet

This season, Rogers has rushed for 221 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns while also hauling in 42 receptions for 478 yards and four receiving touchdowns. His performance has drawn attention from several top programs, and with his decommitment, the race to secure his services is heating up.

Rogers plans on announcing his commitment on the signing day on Dec. 4 and his top-2 list is ready as well.

“It will be between Georgia and Ohio State," Rogers told On3. "I had great visits to both schools and I will keep talking to them, praying on it and seeing what my gut feeling is telling me. It is something I will think a lot about the next couple of weeks.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ohio State is the front-runner in Rogers' recruitment with an 85.9% chance of landing him, while Georgia is a distant second with just a 1.4% chance. If Rogers joins the Buckeyes' 2025 class (ranked No.1 nationally), he would be their third running back commit, joining Bo Jackson and Isaiah West.

However, the Bulldogs boast the No. 2 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, with 25 commitments already locked in. The school's strong 8-2 season record is also likely a factor in Rogers' decision-making process.

Alabama's 2025 class rocked by back-to-back decommitments

Anthony Rogers' decommitment marks the third decommitment/flip from Alabama's 2025 class this month. On Nov. 13, five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham flipped to Ole Miss, and four-star EDGE Dawson Merritt followed suit by flipping to Nebraska the next day.

With these changes, Alabama’s class has dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the national rankings. The school now holds one running back commit with Akylin Dear in the 2025 cycle.

Ahead of these three decommitments, the school lost pledges of 11 more players, including Jaime Ffrench, Jaedon Harmon, Dontrell Glover, Derick Smith, Antonio Coleman, Luke Ryerse, Zion Grady, Zymear Smith, Myles Johnson, Mason Short and Javion Hilson. The class holds commitments of 20 prospects and still holds pledges of four five-star prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback