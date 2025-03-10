Kalen DeBoer's Alabama offers scholarship to four-star 2027 class OT with multiple ties to the NFL

Four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis has been regarded as a top prospect with the potential to earn offers from nearly every big program in the nation. The standout from Central Catholic High School (Pennsylvania) has been accumulating multiple offers since the beginning of the year and added his latest scholarship from Alabama to his growing list on Friday.

Kalen DeBoer personally extended the offer to Kalis, and the prospect shared the news on X.

"#AGTG After an AMAZING conversation with @KalenDeBoer I’m beyond blessed to have received an OFFER to @AlabamaFTBL ‼️🐘 #RollTide."

The 6-foot-6 and 280-pound prospect received his first Division I offer from Pittsburgh. Since January, he has picked up scholarships from Miami (Florida), Oklahoma, Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia, South Florida, Missouri, Washington, Penn State, Nebraska and UCLA.

“My recruiting is starting to heat up right now, but my main focus is just to continue to get better at my craft, get faster, stronger and do what’s best for my team,” Jimmy Kalis told PSN in January. “My family and I are taking it week by week, but we’re all enjoying the process.”

Since Kalis is only a sophomore, his recruitment is just getting started. He has yet to announce any top schools but is approaching the process with a serious mindset. During the 2024 season, he visited Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia and Ole Miss for gameday experiences.

As of now, On3 projects Penn State as the frontrunner in Kalis' recruitment with a 31.9% chance of landing his commitment. However, this outlook is expected to shift significantly as he takes more unofficial and official visits.

What potential Jimmy Kalis may bring to Alabama's 2027 class?

Alabama has four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward locked in its 2027 class. With the Crimson Tide just offering Jimmy Kalis, they have a long shot in his recruitment. However, Kalen DeBoer could gain an early advantage by bringing him in for a visit as soon as possible.

Kalis has not been rated by some recruiting channels, as he is just a sophomore now. However, Rivals has already given him a four-star designation, ranking him as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Kalis' father, Todd Kalis, was an offensive guard at Arizona State before being selected in the 1988 NFL draft. He went on to play eight seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Kalis' older brother, Kyle Kalis, was a highly regarded prospect in the 2012 recruiting class. He played college football at Michigan and later spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

