Kalen DeBoer's Alabama offers scholarship to four-star CB to the Class of 2026

Just months ago, cornerback Camren Hamiel was an unranked prospect, but he has quickly risen to become a consensus four-star recruit. The standout from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, received his 30th scholarship offer from Alabama last week.

Alabama defensive back coach Jason Jones extended the offer to Hamiel, and the prospect shared the news on X.

"After a great conversation with @CoachJasonJones I am blessed to receive my 30th D1 offer from @AlabamaFTBL!"

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect has drawn significant interest from multiple programs. Since January, Hamiel has received offers from Oregon State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, USC, Michigan, Penn State, BYU, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri and UCLA.

He is the No. 27 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 345 recruit in the nation.

Camren Hamiel could be the next big addition for Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff for the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, which has three committed players, ranking No. 11 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference.

The cycle already features a cornerback commit in four-star prospect Zyan Gibson. It witnessed multiple decommitments last year, but with two back-to-back commitments of edge rusher Jamarion Matthews and interior offensive lineman Chris Booker, it already looks promising for more commitments moving forward.

Alabama not on Camren Hamiel's top 7 list

Camren Hamiel revealed his top seven earlier this month, and Alabama missed the list due to the late offer. His top schools are Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Arizona State and Tennessee.

On3 once considered Michigan State as the frontrunner in Hamiel's recruitment, but the Spartans didn’t make his shortlist. He hasn’t yet decided the timeline of his commitment, which gives Alabama a chance to secure an initial edge in his recruitment with a potential visit.

The Crimson Tide's 2026 class also remains in the mix for multiple other cornerback prospects like Jorden Edmonds, Caden Harris and Dorian Barney.

