Kalen DeBoer's Alabama receives commitment of four-star EDGE to the Class of 2026

Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Friday afternoon. The standout chose Kalen DeBoer's program over schools like Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State, Clemson and Penn State.

Ad

“I don’t give a p*** about nothing but the TIDE," Matthews told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect played the 2024 season at Sparkman High School in Alabama but has since transferred to Gainesville High School in Georgia for his senior year. As a junior, he recorded 57 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach led his recruitment, and Matthews visited Tuscaloosa multiple times throughout the process. His visits included Alabama’s 28-14 Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Nov. 30 and a junior day event earlier this month.

Ad

“I love the atmosphere and the energy of the fans and the players at Bama,” Matthews told On3.

Matthews is the No. 20 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 25 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 196 recruit in the nation.

Jamarion Matthews sets visits to other schools despite Alabama commitment

Jamarion Matthews committed to Alabama just a day after the Crimson Tide landed four-star interior offensive lineman Chris Booker. He becomes Alabama’s third pledge in the 2026 class, joining fellow four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson and four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker. The class ranks No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 11 in the nation.

Ad

Although committed to Alabama, Matthews told The Osceola on Saturday that he still plans to take an official visit to Florida State from June 23-25. The Seminoles extended an offer last month while he was in Tallahassee for a junior day.

Matthews also has official visits scheduled to Clemson on May 31, Penn State on June 13 and Alabama on June 6. With multiple visits still on the horizon, Kalen DeBoer and his staff will have their work cut out for them to keep Matthews locked in. The Crimson Tide earlier lost commitments of four players in the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!