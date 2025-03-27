Kalen DeBoer's Alabama secures commitment of nation's No. 1 CB to the Class of 2026

Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Wednesday afternoon. The Sprayberry High School (Georgia) standout chose Kalen DeBoer's program over Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Edmonds developed an interest in Alabama after moving to Atlanta in seventh grade, influenced by his older brother’s fandom for the Crimson Tide.

He visited Tuscaloosa in January 2024, when he received an offer, and made several return trips, including attending the Crimson Tide's 41-34 victory over Georgia on September 27 and Junior Day before committing.

According to the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Edmonds is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 4 player in Georgia. The 6-foot-3 and 175-pound prospect is Alabama’s first top-ranked cornerback recruit since Patrick Surtain II in 2018. His combination of size and length makes him a promising addition to the Crimson Tide’s secondary.

Jorden Edmonds is the son of former West Virginia linebacker Chris Edmonds, who played three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jorden Edmonds shared the reasons behind his commitment to Alabama

Alabama has consistently excelled in recruiting defensive backs by securing four five-star prospects across the 2024 and 2025 classes. The addition of Jorden Edmonds further proved their dominance at the position.

In an interview with On3, Edmonds shared the reasons behind his commitment, saying:

“It came down to relationships, development and how I grew up following the program that helped me choose Alabama. The culture is great. It feels like family for me at Alabama. The coaches bring their families around, I feel very comfortable around everyone and it makes it easy for me to be there."

“It is a top program too," Edmonds added. "Alabama has great fans, the atmosphere fits me and it is going to be great playing in that stadium. There is a lot that I like about Alabama.”

With Jorden Edmonds' commitment, Alabama is up to four players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation. He joins four-star prospect Zyan Gibson in the cornerback room.

