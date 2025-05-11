“Kansas”, “Cardinals”: College hoops fans turn speculative as 5-star Tyran Stokes posts cryptic message

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), finished his junior year at Notre Dame High Schook in Sherman Oaks, California, last season. Moving into his senior year, Stokes will have some points to consider as he gets closer to picking a college.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 small forward posted a cryptic message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, that indicated that he is closing in on a decison.

"Only a matter of time, Trust God🙏🏽," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section, speculating which college might have grabbed his attention.

"Cardinal," a fan commented along with Stokes' picture in a Louisville jersey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This fan was convinced as well that Tyran Stokes will sign for Louisville, "we all know you going to louisville fam, they need a game changer and that's all you all day. why even gotta wait and do an ament lol.. jus announce your going to Louisville lil bro, we all here for that..even got mikel brown jr yall gonna make a sick back court front court combo."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans joined the comments section of Stokes' post:

College hoops fans turn speculative as 5-star Tyran Stokes posts cryptic message (Image: X/ Tyran Stokes)

"Would love to have you on the Louisville basketball team. Do what’s best for you and your family." a fan commented.

Ad

This fan wanted Stokes to team up with Darryn Peterson at Kansas, "It's time to call it a day Tyran , only one choice , no other option Be a part of the true Nation Jay Hawks. you will never forget your experience running out the tunnel to what is considered the Mecca of College Basketball, # 1 College atmosphere for the # 1 player. JayHawks."

Ad

"Follow AJ to BYU! Big things starting now 😎," this fan asked him to join AJ Dybantsa and the Cougars.

Another fan asked him to choose the Cardinals, ''The ville needs you! You and Mikel are the future 💪🏻✊🏽.''

"Go to Kentucky," commented a fan.

Louisville Cardinals lead the race to sign Tyran Stokes

Stokes has received interest from over 20 programs, including the Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and Kansas Jayhawks.

Ad

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that Louisville leads the race to land Stokes with a 32.6% chance. Kansas and Kentucky have a 28.5% and a 24.4% shot respectively.

The rest of the colleges have been given less than 1% chance to land Stokes. He still has another year to make a decision on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More