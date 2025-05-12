Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN), posted a wholesome picture with his mother to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard hugged her on the court after a game with Prolific Prep (California), and added a heart emoji as the caption.

Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson shares a wholesome moment to celebrate Mother's Day (PHOTO) (Image: IG/darrynp1)

Peterson started his high school career at the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio). In his freshman season, he led his team to a 16-8 record and an appearance in the OHSAA Division II district title game, while averaging a double-double of 26.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, along with 5.6 assists per game.

Ad

Trending

He was named to the All-Ohio Division II first team, despite missing a few games because of a foot injury. He continued his scoring outburst in his sophomore season, averaging 31.0 ppg, with 9.8 rpg, 2.8 spg and 1.3 apg. The Kansas Jayhawks signee also led the school to its second straight appearance in the OHSAA Division II district title game and to an 18-7 record.

Peterson won the Division II Northeast Inland District Player of the Year award and was the runner-up for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award, earning first-team All-Ohio Division II honors again.

Ad

Peterson transferred to Huntington Prep (West Virginia) in 2023 and then to Prolific Prep for his senior season, where he averaged 23.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg and 2.9 spg.

The five-star prospect received plenty of interest from programs across the nation, including offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans and Kansas State Wildcats, among others. However, after taking an official visit to the Jayhawks on June 23, he signed with them on Nov. 11.

Ad

Darryn Peterson was co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game

Darryn Peterson was part of Team West, along with other top recruits, including AJ Dybantsa, Brayden Burries and Niko Bundalo, among others, as they led the team to a 105-92 win against Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1.

Peterson scored a game-high 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 24 minutes. He shared the MVP Award with the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, who represented Team East.

Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon at Kansas next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More