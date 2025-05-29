Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and NBA Draft-bound Jeremiah Fears react to highlights of Prolific Prep's Rajan Roberts

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and NBA Draft prospect Jeremiah Fears reacted to a highlight reel of Prolific Prep star Rajan Roberts. The clip, which was shared by Ball is Life on Wednesday, features some of Roberts’ top plays while playing for Team Mean Streets at the Nike EYBL.

Along with the video, Ball is Life also included a fan poll in the caption, which has sparked conversation and hype around Roberts’ performance. The caption read:

“Rajon Robert's been a problem!! Who does he remind you of?”

Reacting to the post, Peterson dropped a two-word comment, while Fears reacted with emojis.

“2x yea,” Peterson said.

“🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽❤️❤️,” Fears wrote.

Other fellow hoopers, including Devin Cleveland, Kelvin Miller and Davion Thompson, also commented on the post.

“Pro”, Cleveland said.

“Tuff”, Miller wrote.

“❤️,” Thompson wrote.

Fans also reacted, with most responding to the caption about what player Roberts reminded them of.

“He remind me of Sherron!!,” one said.

“Poised, shifty, strong, and can finish at the rim. I see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vibes,” another said.

“Reminds me of Alonzo Trier during his EYBL days, IYKYK,” said one.

Rajan Roberts just concluded his junior year at Prolific Prep, where he played alongside Darryn Peterson, helping Prolific Prep to a 35-6 record. As for Darryn Peterson, he has concluded his high school basketball career and is set to join the Kansas Jayhawks next season.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears is looking to kickstart his professional basketball career in the NBA after his just-concluded freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Rajan Roberts and AAU Team Meanstreets ended the Nike EYBL Session III with three losses in four games

Despite Rajan Roberts’ brilliant performance at the Nike EYBL Session III, which took place in Kansas from May 23 to 26, his team only managed one win in four games. Their first two games ended in losses, a narrow 68-65 loss to Team Durant and a 78-46 reverse against NY Rens.

Roberts was, however, not as brilliant in the first two games as he was in the last two. He was held to just three points in the first game and eight points in the second.

The next two games were a different story for Roberts, though, as he delivered 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, to guard the Meanstreets to thier only win, a 75-68 victory over Jet Academy. In the final game of the session, he posted 16 points, albeit in a 77-65 loss to Expressions.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More