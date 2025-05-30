Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, like many others in the basketball world, couldn't stay silent after seeing Labaron Philon's post about his return to Alabama. The star guard had originally declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but has now changed course, deciding to spend another year with the Alabama Crimson Tide instead.

Philon made his big announcement on Thursday with a post on his Instagram. The post featured a photo of him in action on the court for the Alabama Crimson Tide, with a bold text overlay that read, "I'm back." He also included a highlight video showing off some of his moments in the team's jersey.

The post quickly drew a wave of reactions from the basketball community, especially fellow hoopers like Darryn Peterson, who shared an emoji reaction.

"💯,' Peterson wrote.

Fellow Alabama teammate Aden Holloway, Taylor Bol Bowen, who just transferred from Florida State, and Alabama signee Davion Hannah also shared their reactions to the post.

"Let rock family," said Holloway.

"Oh yeah we up🤞🏽," Bowen said.

"aww yeauhh it's up 💯," Hannah wrote.

Kansas Signee Darryn Peterson reacts to Labaron Philon’s post after return to Alabama. (Image via Instagram @b1rron)

Labaron Philon finished his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Five-star prospect Darryn Peterson arrives on the Kansas campus

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson officially arrived on campus in Lawrence on Monday, ready to kick off his college basketball journey under coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks' Instagram page shared photos of his arrival on Thursday, accompanied by a caption welcoming him to the squad.

"The journey begins now. Welcome to your new home, @darrynp1."

During the Big 12 meetings on Wednesday, Kansas head coach Bill Self shared his excitement about coaching Peterson.

"I'm probably as excited about coaching him as I have anybody that I've ever recruited," Self said. "I think that he is probably the most prepared, equipped 18-year-old that I've had a chance to recruit."

Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon and Jaden Nickens, who are also in the Jayhawks class of 2025 recruits.

