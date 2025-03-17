"Keep it rolling": Fans react as No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson shares glimpse of his Oregon trip

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and a top target for Oregon. Dan Lanning and his Ducks coaching staff hosted the elite prospect this week.

After his visit, Atkinson shared a photo with Lanning on X, captioning it:

"Some things you have to see for yourself." I had a really great time & learned a lot in Eugene this weekend. #GoDucks🦆 #AtkNup #NOW."

Atkinson has 475 tackles, 79 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. His talent makes him a player capable of making an immediate impact as a freshman, and Oregon fans made sure to recruit him with the current momentum.

"Awesome man. Imagine you had a great vibe w the staff. Keep it rolling!," a fan wrote.

"Beautiful state for sure," one wrote.

Oregon holds the nation's No. 2 recruiting class with nine committed players. If Atkinson chooses the Ducks, he would join fellow blue-chip linebacker Tristan Phillips in the 2026 class.

"Make the move 🦆," another wrote.

"Look like a duck 🦆," one wrote.

"Come join the 🦆 fam! #ScoDucks 🦆🦆," one fan said.

Tyler Atkinson told DawgNation in the past that the key ingredients in the right college fit would be his fit in the school, NFL development and relationships, and Oregon perfectly fits all those boxes. Besides that, the Ducks also have a huge backing from Nike's NIL, which is a big draw for elite players like him.

Multiple schools impose big challenge to Oregon in Tyler Atkinson's recruitment

Tyler Atkinson attends Grayson High School in Georgia, and Oregon will see a big challenge from his in-state program Georgia Bulldogs in his recruitment. The Bulldogs hosted him on Tuesday.

Kirby Smart and his coaching staff also hosted Atkinson for an unofficial visit on Nov. 16. Georgia is the leader for him, according to a commitment prediction from 247Sports, and On3 also gives the school the best odds at 35.4%.

Earlier this month, Atkinson attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat, where he received strong attention from Dabo Swinney’s staff. He told Rivals’ Paul Strelow that Clemson views him as a prospect of Trevor Lawrence-level significance. On top of that, the Tigers acquired multiple commitments this week and might be a name to watch in Atkinson's recruitment as well.

