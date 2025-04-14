“Keep being u”: Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas reacts to Scoop Smith hitting Shedeur Sanders’ celly at OT7 tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas represented the East Team at the McDonald's All-American on April 1. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard will join John Calipari's side next year after concluding a tremendous high school basketball career that started at North Hills in 2021.

Thomas was impressed by wide receiver Scoop Smith's performance at the OT7 tournament. The Pittsburgh, PA native completed the touchdown and copied quarterback Shadeur Sanders' iconic celebration. The highlight was posted by the official Instagram page of OT7 on Sunday:

"Shedeur celly on the throne?? Nahhh that’s hard 🔥 @_scoopsmith @210ths @subway," the post was captioned.

Thomas shared the post on his story on Sunday:

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas reacts to Scoop Smith hitting Shedeur Sanders’ celly at OT7 tournament (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)

"Keep bein u Bby brudda," Thomas captioned his story.

Smith, who met Sanders before the game, talked about his celebration:

"It was very crazy, I met him at the airport and I was like if I score and I run up to the throne and do the celly, you gotta follow me back. He kept his word and followed me back, we just talked a little bit about the offense, but yeah," said Scoop Smith.

On his side, Meleek Thomas also shared a video on Instagram promoting the health and beauty brand Bevel on Thursday. He was joined by his OTE City Reapers' teammate and the Tennessee Volunteers signee Amari Evans:

"Great bump🏀@bevel," the post was captioned.

The first question asked in the video was "Who's the best-dressed hooper?"

"Me, in the future. Yeah, when I get to that NBA bag, me," Thomas answered.

To promote the brand, Thomas was also asked how often he went to the Bevel barbershop:

"I probably go to the Bevel barbershop every week to two weeks. Just to make sure I stay clean. They make sure to get me right every time it's a game day or we don't play," Thomas answered.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was also asked about his go-to move:

"I don't got no go-to move, I just do a lot of moves," he answered as Amari Evans laughed at his response.

Meleek Thomas set to feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic

Named after the 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson, the Iverson Classic is a prestigious tournament that involves top high school basketball prospects.

While the roster has not been divided into two teams, Thomas will be joined by other top prospects, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson and NC State signee Matthew Able, among others.

The 2025 Iverson Classic will be played on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA.

