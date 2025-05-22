Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars to get a 'dynamic' PG in Kingston Flemings, as his high school coach raves about his abilities

Four-star Houston Cougars signee Kingston Flemings is a highly-rated prospect who has just concluded his high school basketball career after playing for four years at the William J. Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas. The 6-foot-2 point guard was a key player for the Brennan Bears, averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game over his high school run.

In a documentary video with Sportstar TV posted to Instagram on Tuesday, William J. Brennan High School coach Koty Cowgill praised Flemings' talent, describing him as a dynamic, coachable, and intelligent player. He stated that although he hasn't seen every player out there, he wouldn't trade Kingston for anyone:

"I haven't seen any everybody, but I haven't seen anyone that I would trade," Cowgill said. "I'll say, like, we're trading players, like, there's not, forget point guard, there's not a player I would train, you know, I mean, just his (Kingston Flemings) dynamic, defensively, coachable, smart, you know, great teammate.

"Like,ehe's about winning, he's about all the right stuff. He played for me since first grade. We've been together forever. Yeah, it's awesome. Yeah, it's been, been a blessing, been a blessing for me."

According to Flemings, coach Koty Cowgill, along with his father, played a major role in shaping him both as a player and as a person.

"Growing up with him, I mean, he's taught me a lot, you know, read just how to shoot. You know him, my dad, you know, constantly working on me. So, you know, he's a great person in my life."

Now that his high school basketball journey has come to an end, Kingston Flemings will be stepping away from Coach Cogwill's guidance for the first time in a while. As he transitions to the next level, he'll be joining Coach Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars for the upcoming college season.

"Really excited": Houston signee Kingston Flemings on playing for the Cougars next season

In the same Sportstar TV documentary, Kingston Flemings shared his excitement about playing under Coach Kelvin Sampson and joining the Houston Cougars. He's particularly pleased with the talented group the Cougars have assembled, including highly-rated prospects like Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac, and Bryce Jackson.

"Really excited," Flemings said. "You know, we got Bryce Jackson, Kristen affin and Isiah Harwell. So, you know, I think Coach Sampson, you know, he's always gotten, always been a winner, always gotten people better.

"So, you know, just going there and buying into their culture and all that being able to get better at point guard and hopefully win a national championship."

Kingston Flemings will join a Cougars team that came painfully close to winning the national championship last season, losing 65-63 to Florida in the final. Flemings will now look to help Houston claim a title during his college stint.

