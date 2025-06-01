"This sh*t is so played out": Fans react as four-star LSU commit Kenny Darby sparks Alabama flip rumor

Four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has been committed to LSU since November, but Alabama has been working hard to sway him for months. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect told On3 on Saturday that he will make his final decision between the Tigers and Crimson Tide on July 4.

Darby is in Tuscaloosa for his official visit to Alabama, and is scheduled to visit LSU on June 21.

“I love the coaching staffs a lot," Darby said. "It’s going to be hard.”

This showdown between the Tide and Tigers comes five months after Darby initially shut down his recruitment, expressing full confidence in LSU. He said Brian Kelly's program felt like the best fit and that "the best in the boot stay in the boot." Now that he is reopening his decision-making, some fans are criticizing his wavering commitment.

"This sh*t is so played out…IDGAF until they sign the papers and show up for practice. Until then, it’s just hot air," one fan wrote.

"College football is cooked," another fan wrote.

"Need to take the word committed until pen his paper. Should be labeled as leader or something like that until NSD. These kids have no backbone these days and it shows," a fan commented.

"Committed to LSU but going to make a decision between LSU and Alabama???" one fan tweeted.

Darby previously committed to Mississippi State in June 2024 but flipped to the Tigers in November. Alabama officially jumped into the mix in January when Crimson Tide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard offered him a scholarship. Since then, Shephard has been heavily involved, visiting Darby twice during the spring at Airline High School in Louisiana.

"Shep got committed players making “final decisions” 🤣🤣🤣 best WR coach in the sport," a fan wrote.

"Bama has to get Kenny Darby, right? It's only fair," one fan said.

Meanwhile, Alabama is also hosting another four-star wide receiver, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, this weekend for an official visit. Four-star receiver Somourian Wingo is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa on June 13.

Kenny Darby could be another big asset for Alabama WR room

Since taking over for Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer has proved a strong ability to recruit top-tier wide receiver talent. In his first season, standout freshman Ryan Williams led Alabama in both receiving yards (865) and touchdowns (eight). DeBoer’s staff also brought in talents like Rico Scott and Bubba Hampton in the 2024 class, followed by Derek Meadows and Lotzeir Brooks in the 2025 cycle.

The Crimson Tide's tradition of excellence at wide receiver could be upheld by elite prospects like Kenny Darby. After an injury-affected sophomore year, he exploded as a junior with 80 receptions for 1,489 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 regular season games.

Darby is the No. 21 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

