Kentucky Wildcats amp up their recruitment efforts for elite 2026 prospect Jordan Smith Jr.: REPORT

The Kentucky Wildcats are intensifying their recruitment efforts for five-star Class of 2026 prospect Jordan Smith Jr. According to reports, Wildcats associate head coach Alvin Brooks III and assistant coach Jason Hart were present on Tuesday to watch Smith in action against DeMatha.

The Kentucky Wildcats extended a scholarship offer to Smith last September, making him one of only 10 Class of 2026 prospects to receive a scholarship offer from the program. Report has it that the player also has scholarship offers from Georgetown, Duke, Lousville, Arkansas and Kansas, among others.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard, who is ranked sixth in the 2026 class according to ESPN, is one of the most sought-after juniors in high school basketball. Alongside the University of Kentucky, he also holds offers from other top programs, including Oregon, Virginia, Rutgers, Kansas State, Michigan, Tennessee and Alabama, among others. In total, he currently has 28 college offers despite being a junior.

The surge of interest in Smith is well-deserved. He has been performing at an elite level, particularly this season, where he has played a key role in Paul VI High School's 14-3 record. On Tuesday, he delivered 18 points to help the Panthers secure a 61-48 victory over DeMatha, with Kentucky coaches Alvin Brooks III and Jason Hart watching from the stands.

Which college program has the highest chance to land Jordan Smith Jr.?

According to On3's predictions, the Duke Blue Devils currently hold a 55% chance of landing Jordan Smith Jr.'s commitment. The five-star prospect has already made an official visit to the college. He also visited Louisville and Syracuse, which are the next favorites with 11.1% and 12.9% chances, respectively.

According to Smith, coaching and playing style are important factors in his decision-making process. In an interview with 247sports, he emphasized the importance of how a prospective team plays and how the coach treats players:

"Coaching, play style, how the coaches treat their players, and the environment will be important for me. I want to be in a system that plays fast, rugged, and rebounds like I play here at PVI."

