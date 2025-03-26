The No. 1 prospect in women's basketball, Aaliyah Chavez, made her commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners official. The 5-foot-9 point guard rejected offers from the likes of Texas, UCLA and LSU and s now set to join Jennie Baranczyk's team next season.

While hoops fans awaited her decision for a long time, one special fan was disappointed by Chavez's college choice. The Instagram page of SportsCenter NEXT published Chavez's commitment news, to which 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant reacted:

Kevin Durant disappointed as Aaliyah Chavez commits to Red River rivals over home state Texas

Durant reacted with a sad emoji.

"🚨Breaking News: Aaliyah Chavez is headed to Norman, Oklahoma." the post was captioned.

Two-time NBA champ Durant, who was drafted to the Seattle Sonics as the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, was disappointed after Aaliyah Chavez snubbed his alma mater, Texas, and joined their Red River rivals, Oklahoma.

The college football rivalry that started in 1900 has seen the two teams battling it out 120 times. Furthermore, since 1932, the games have been played at Cotton Bowl inside Fair Park in Dallas, with Texas leading the series 64–51–5.

Why did Aaliyah Chavez choose Oklahoma?

Many fans are contemplating Chavez's college decision. The Lubbock, TX, native took unofficial visits to Texas, LSU and Texas Tech before making her decision. She also took official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 10 and UCLA on Oct. 25, last year.

In an interview with ESPN, Chavez talked about her decision, explaining that she was connected with the coaches since her eighth grade:

“They have great coaches, coaches that I’ve been talking to since I was in eighth grade,” Chavez said on ESPN about why OU was her decision. “And just a great playing style. They match how I want to play. I want to play fast, and that’s why I chose it.”

She also commended their style of play:

“OU is definitely a great experience,” Chavez told SoonerScoop. “They play great basketball, play fast — that’s how I play. And I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches. She’s a great coach. I have a great relationship with her and just the way they play matches the way I play.”

The Sooners have a strong recruitment class now, having signed the No. 1 prospect, four-star point guard Keziah Lofton and four-star small forward Brooklyn Stewart from the 2025 class.

