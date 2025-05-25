“Kids with this much ego usually blow it in the NBA”: Hoops fans react to Tyran Stokes showing his dominance against rivals at Nike EYBL

Tyran Stokes announced his return to AAU Basketball last week. The 6-foot-8 power forward from the Class of 2026 ranks as the best player in his class, according to On3's Industry Rankings. He announced his return to AAU sasketball last week as he continues to play for the Oakland Soldiers at NIKE EYBL.

Teaming up with the No. 6 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jason Crowe Jr., Stokes has continued to display some stellar performances on the court. Some highlights of his game in the win against the PSA Cardinals on Saturday were uploaded on Instagram by the famous basketball page "Ballislife" on Sunday.

Hoops fans joined the comments section to post their reactions and opinions on Stokes and his mentality:

Hoops fans react to Tyran Stokes showing his dominance against rivals at Nike EYBL

"Kids with this much ego usually blow it in the NBA thinking it’s roses and peaches," commented a fan. He also added, "Once the kid gets his ego in check he’ll have the potential to have a 10-15 year nba career."

Another fan commented, ''he is def a top top player..his build is helping him here in hs and the aau circuit but i doubt it'll continue when he goes to college.. the potential is crazy tho but that only comes if he has a good head on his shoulders. I think the decision to return to aau instead of reclassification was justified.. he'll only grow more and be better."

More fans gave their opinions:

"He just bigger then everybody on high school level," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Dybantsa reclassified arenas reclassified I still feel he should've reclassified too, he be top 20 prospects in the 25 class imo..i seen him play in Misson league 2, 6'8 along with sum really neat dribbling and he 2 explosive in the paint man.''

"Come on to duke my boy!" added a fan.

Tyran Stokes scores game-high 22 points to lead his team to a win against the PSA Cardinals

The Oakland Soldiers' win against the PSA Cardinals marked their seventh win as they now sit third with a 7-2 overall record in the Merritt Division of the Nike EYBL.

Tyran Stokes scored 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-2 from the 3-point line. He converted 8 of his 10 shots from the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked the ball once in 32 minutes.

With offers from programs including the Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, Tyran Stokes has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

