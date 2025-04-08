  • home icon
  • Kim Mulkey's 5-star signee Divine Bourrage shares reaction as former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval joins LSU

Kim Mulkey's 5-star signee Divine Bourrage shares reaction as former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval joins LSU

By Inioluwa
Modified Apr 08, 2025 00:36 GMT
Five-star LSU signee Divine Biurrage and NCAA former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval. (Image via Instagram @vine_spirit and @kateekovall)
Despite already locking in Divine Bourrage and three other top-ranked prospects in the 2025 class, LSU coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers are still making big moves ahead of the next college basketball season. The Tigers snapped up 6-foot-9 Notre Dame forward Kate Koval from the transfer portal on Monday.

Koval, via her Instagram page, shared the news of her commitment to the Tigers, and it sparked many reactions from fellow athletes and fans alike.

LSU signee Divine Bourrage couldn't hide her excitement. She reshared the announcement post on her Instagram story alongside a celebratory emoji as a caption:

“🎉🎉🎉.”
Kim Mulkey&#039;s five-star signee Divine Bourrage shares her reaction as former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval joins LSU. (Image via Instagram @vine_spirit)
Kate Koval just concluded her freshman season with Notre Dame, averaging 5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, and 1.3 apg in 32 games. She graduated high school as the No. 5 ranked prospect in the 2024 class. At the time, LSU was also in the running to secure her commitment, but she opted for Notre Dame. After only one season, she is now retracing her steps back to the LSU Tigers.

Divine Bourrage, on the other hand, just concluded her high school career with Davenport North High School. She, alongside top 30-ranked prospects Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson and Isabella Hines, will be joining the LSU Tigers next season.

"We need a perimeter player": LSU coach Kim Mulkey on why five-star LSU signee Divine Bourrage is a good fit

LSU coach Kim Mulkey secured the commitment of five-star guard Divine Bourrage in September. According to Mulkey, Bourrage is the perfect fit for the Tigers' system, as she seamlessly aligns with their needs.

While in Davenport to watch one of her games in December, Mulkey shared her thoughts on Bourrage's recruitment (Timestamp: 1:02):

"The position she plays was the first thing, we need a perimeter player. She can handle the point guard position, she can play the off-guard. I'm just gonna enjoy that she's going to be an LSU Tiger."

Divine chose the Tigers ahead of other top programs like Kentucky, Illinois, South Carolina, Baylor and Virginia Tech.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

