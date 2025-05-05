Kim Mulkey's elite LSU recruit Divine Bourrage shares moments from her senior prom as she suits up in style (PHOTOS) 

Divine Bourrage, the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will play for the LSU Tigers next season. The 5-foot-9 shooting guard completed an exemplary high school basketball career at Davenport North and will join Kim Mulkey.

Bourrage shared a carousel of images from her senior prom, where she was accompanied by friends and teammates on Sunday.

"Best for last 🤍 @liveshotsbynico for pics," she captioned the picture and gave credit to the photographer.

Check out some pictures from her carousel below as Bourrage styled an all-white outfit:

After taking an official visit to the Tigers on Sep. 9, Bourrage signed with them three days later. She also received huge praise from Kim Mulkey, who was present during one of her matches for Davenport.

"The position she plays was the first thing, we need a perimeter player. She can handle the point guard position, she can play the off-guard. I'm just gonna enjoy that she's going to be an LSU Tiger," the coach said. (Timestamp: 1:02)

Why Divine Bourrage choose LSU?

Bourrage, who ranks third in the shooting guard position and first in Iowa, received interest from over 25 programs across the nation. These include offers from Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Ohio State and Iowa, among others.

“I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players,” Bourrage told On3 after her visit. “She’s really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I’m heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me, I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone, and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players.”

Bourrage will be joined by Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines next season.

