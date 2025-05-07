Kim Mulkey's LSU recruit ZaKiyah Johnson shares favorite high school memories as she prepares for life at Baton Rouge (PHOTOS) 

Like many other prospects from the Class of 2025, five-star LSU signee Zakiyah Johnson has officially closed the chapter on her high school basketball career. She will now be shifting her focus to the next stage with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Looking back on her high school years and celebrating the end of a memorable journey, Johnson took to her official Instagram page on Wednesday to share a heartfelt post. It was filled with photos capturing different moments from her high school journey. She captioned the post:

“All done 😪 #seniorrrrr”

The post featured a 16-photo carousel capturing a wide range of moments. It included her last day of school with friends, fellow seniors and teammates, candid shots in the gym, on the court, in uniform during regular school days and even some off-the-court memories. It was a visual recap of her life at Sacred Heart, both as a student and an athlete.

Over her four-year run with the Sacred Heart Academy team, Zakiyah Johnson suited up for 149 games, according to MaxPreps. She averaged 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game, playing a key role in the Valkyries' dominant 138-16 overall record in the four years.

Johnson also helped lead the team to four straight state championships and secured first-place finishes in Kentucky's District 27 league each of those years.

In terms of personal accolades, Johnson is a four-time Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year. She also won the state championship MVP award four times and was a Kentucky Miss Basketball winner.

Zakiyah Johnson, without a doubt, had an incredibly successful high school career; perhaps one of the most successful high school careers in recent times.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear honored ZaKiyah Johnson as a Kentucky Colonel

On May 1, the Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, bestowed a rare honor on Zakiyah Johnson, commissioning her as a Kentucky Colonel. The announcement was made on the Sacred Heart Academy's official Instagram page, alongside the following caption:

"So this happened today! KY Governor Andy Beshear visited SHA to honor and commission our ZaKiyah Johnson as a Kentucky Colonel, saying she brought pride to our state! We couldn't agree more. Z accepted the honor with her teammates, Coach Donna Moir, Dr. Adams, Dr. McNay, Ms. Wentzel and of course, her mom. Governor Beshear asked her to always remember where she came from and we know she will."

Johnson shared the beautiful moments with her teammates, the Valkyries coach Donna Noir and her mom.

