ZaKiyah Johnson will be commencing her collegiate career next season after concluding her high school basketball career at Sacred Heart. The 6-foot-0 shooting guard ranks at the 11th spot in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings.

Ad

Johnson will join Head Coach Kim Mulkey and Flau'jae Johnson's LSU Tigers. It seems the players have already bonded. The LSU junior posted a carousel sharing pictures from her vacation in Maui, Hawaii, on Instagram on Monday and ZaKiyah Johnson shared her reaction in the comments section.

Kim Mulkey's LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson shares reaction to future teammate Flau'Jae Johnson's vacation snaps from Hawaii (Image: Instagram via @flaujae)

"😍😍😍cmon," she commented.

Ad

Trending

The shooting guard from Shelbyville, Kentucky, started her freshman season at the Valkyries and averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game in 37 games.

She increased her scoring averages in the sophomore season, scoring 22.4 ppg, grabbing 8.2 boards, dishing out 3.6 apg, stealing the ball twice and recording 1.1 bpg in 38 contests.

In her junior season, ZaKiyah Johnson played 37 games and averaged 18.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 apg and 0.8 bpg.

She also led her school to a 35-3 record and an unbeaten 3-0 record in the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball. Furthermore, she also led the Valkyries to the state title after defeating George Rogers Clark on Mar. 15.

Ad

Johnson received offers from over 20 programs, including the Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. However, she signed for the Tigers on Nov. 3.

She talked about her decision with the Courier Journal.

“I’ve always kind of been an on-the-go type of person," Johnson said.

"I like to move around a lot, whether it’s with family or my friends. LSU felt a lot like home, but I know it’s far so I can be on my own. I’ll be comfortable, but I’ll also have that challenge of taking the responsibility of being on my own and having to do a lot for myself.”

Ad

ZaKiyah Johnson joins Flau'jae Johnson along with three strong recruits

Kim Mulkey did a stellar job bolstering her roster for the next season. Along with ZaKiyah Johnson, they signed a four-star point guard from Eldorado, Bella Hines, who signed on April 2.

Their next signing was a five-star shooting guard from Davenport North on Sep. 12, followed by a five-star small forward from Etiwanda, Grace Knox, on Nov. 6.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Kate Koval from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Amiya Joyner from the East Carolina Pirates and MiLaysia Fulwiley from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More