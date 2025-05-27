Caroline Bradley, the Class of 2027 recruit, is on Kim Mulkey's radar. The 6-foot-5 center, who plays for Oak Grove High School, was selected for the 2025 USA Women's U16 team by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee.

Bradley shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday, resharing a story from Instagram user Anna Beth Russell.

Kim Mulkey's LSU target & Gatorade POY Caroline Bradley named in the 2025 USA Women's U16 team (Image: Instagram via @carolinebradley_13)

"yay!!! so proud of my friend," the story was captioned.

Team USA will be coached by the Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez's former coach, Steve Gomez. His assistant coaches are Evanston Township's Brittany Johnson and Hoover's Krystle Johnson.

Bradley was also visited by LSU Tigers' assistant coach Kaylin Rice during one of Oak Grove's games on March 5. Recruiting analyst Mike Scarborough shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"#LSU @LSUwbkb assistant Kaylin Rice @Kaylin_Rice here in Hammond at the Top-28 to see class of 2027 5-star Caroline Bradley of Oak Grove," he posted.

According to Sports Illustrated, she has received an offer from the Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gatorade 2024-25 Player of the Year, Louisiana, averaged a double-double with 21.8 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. She lead her team to the No. 2 seed in the Division-III Non-Select bracket and a run to the title game.

Oak Grove coach Stan Humphries commended her post work.

“Caroline is a great player at her size. She has an all-around game as far as post work and moves, but she can also shoot it from distance. She has a great impact on the game because of her size and agility.”

Last season, she led the Tigers to a 21-4 record and a 7-0 record in the Louisiana Section 2A District 2 Basketball League. However, the team failed to lift the state championship title after a 48-43 loss against Oakdale on March 7.

Who will join Caroline Bradley in the 2025 USA Women's U16 team?

The 2025 FIBA U16 Women’s AmeriCup will commence on June 16 in Irapuato, Mexico. The eligibility requires the players to be born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, and include players from the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Caroline Bradley will be accompanied by Jazman Bailey, Reece Gilpatrick, Tatianna Griffin, Jordyn Haywood, Olivia Jones, Eve Long, Micah Ojo, Morghan Reckley, Arianna Robinson, Nation Williams and Ivanna Wilson Manyacka.

Team USA has a 42-1 record in women’s U16 competition and will play against Argentina, Puerto Rico and Venezuela in Group A.

