LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey on Monday showed her appreciation for two of her future stars who were selected for this year’s McDonald’s All-American girls game on April 1: ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox

Johnson of Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, will represent the East, while Knox of Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles will play for the West.

Trending

Following the announcement of the McDonald’s All-Americans on Monday, LSU congratulated the two players in an Instagram post before Mulkey reshared the post.

Kim Mulkey shares her appreciation for LSU women's basketball commits selected for the McDonald's All-American game (Image by Instagram/@coachkimmulkey)

Mulkey will be happy that LSU beat a host of competitions to land the two players. The Tigers signed four five-stars in November, giving LSU the nation's top-ranked class.

Johnson, the No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 rankings, chose the Tigers ahead of Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and Arizona.

Meanwhile, Knox, the No.7 prospect, snubbed offers from USC, Texas, Tennessee and UCLA to sign for LSU.

Divine Bourrage, ranked No. 12 by ESPN, and Bella Hines, ranked No. 31, also signed with LSU.

LSU’s Grace Knox is among the top players from California selected for McDonald's All-American Game

Grace Knox is one of nine California players in this year’s McDonald's All-American Game. Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, also from Etiwanda, and Addison Deal of Mater Dei are also on the West.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas (uncommitted, No. 12), and Darryn Peterson (Kansas, No. 2) top the list of boys from California selected for the game.

Arenas is averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for Chatsworth in Los Angeles this season.

Other players from California joining Arenas and Peterson on the West are fellow five-star prospect Brayden Burries (uncommitted, No. 11)), Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake (Duke, No. 21), Tounde Yessoufou of Saint Joseph High School (Baylor, No. 15) and Niko Bundalo of Prolific Prep (Washington commitment, No. 28).

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Games will take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback