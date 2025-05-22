"[King’s] son ready to take the throne": Fans go wild over Bryce James’ slick practice video 

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, is set to start his college basketball journey at the Arizona Wildcats. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon with a state championship trophy.

The 17-year-old posted a video on his official Instagram account in collaboration with a digital creator, Jojo Gonzalez, on Thursday, showing his slick practice moves, working on his dribbling and shooting abilities.

Hoops fans were impressed by the practice video and shared their reactions to Bryce James' video in the comments section:

Fans go wild over Bryce James’ slick practice video (Image: IG/_justbryce)

"The 🤴 son ready to take the throne 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Young king 👑👑👑," commented a fan.

"Another fan added, "I said il stop watching basketball once goat @kingjames retires but geeeeez i dont think so i want to see young king bryce plays ball seems he is copycat of his dad game 🫡🫡🫡🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

"real game is gonna come out now 😈 😈 😈 let's go bryce show em what you got.. the Bron genes gonna hit different in college, state champion in school, ncaa champ in Arizona b4 you hit the league," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section:

Fans go wild over James’ slick practice video (Image: IG/_justbryce)

"Man I hope he is NBA Worthy so I feel like watching after his Dad Retires😢👏🔥," commented another fan.

"20+ points, 6+ boards, 5+ assists avg for the season let’s go," added a fan.

A look at Bryce James' Arizona Wildcats ahead of next season

The Arizona Wildcats made it to the Sweet 16 in last season's NCAA Tournament, before getting knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils by a 100-93 scoreline on Mar. 28. Along with shooting guard Bryce James, head coach Jon Scheyer has since acquired strong additions to many positions in his roster.

After an early exit last season, Scheyer has increased the depth of his roster. From the Class of 2025, they signed a four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode on Oct. 13. They also signed two five-star recruits in power forward Koa Peat and combo guard Brayden Burries on March 27 and April 9, respectively.

The Wildcats also acquired point guard Evan Nelson from the Harvard Crimson in the transfer portal on Apr. 10.

