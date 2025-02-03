Kirby Smart and Georgia staff make strong impression on four-star LB during junior day visit

Georgia's star-studded junior day on Sunday moved the needle with multiple top targets in the 2026 cycle. One of those prospects to head to Kirby Smart's program for this event was four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse.

Rouse spent time with Smart, defensive analyst Andrew Thacker and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann during the trip.

"Had a great time today @GeorgiaFootball Junior Day!@_CoachThacker @CoachSchuUGA @KirbySmartUGA," Rouse posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a junior in the 2024 season, Rouse recorded 111 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and six pass breakups, while also contributing on offense with 26 receptions for 382 yards and eight touchdowns. He is the No. 33 recruit in Georgia and the No. 275 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The standout prospect from Kell High School (Georgia) possesses the caliber to carry receivers one-on-one down the field. At a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame, he holds good length to make plays in the air. He can be a big addition to the Bulldogs' 2026 class, which has yet to secure a linebacker commit.

Smart has five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 10 in the nation.

Rouse’s recruitment has been heating up, as January brought him several new scholarship offers. Besides Georgia, he received offers from Texas, Ohio State, Kentucky, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Brayden Rouse raves about Kirby Smart's coaching at Georgia

Georgia offered a scholarship to Brayden Rouse on Jan. 9, and Kirby Smart visited on Jan. 16.

"Anytime he (Smart) walks into the room, I mean, everybody stands up. He's just a big celebrity around here," Rouse told Dawgs247. "So, it felt good to have one of the best college coaches come through and be able to have that 1-on-1 time."

As of now, Tennessee is considered the leader in his recruitment, as the Vols have been strongly pursuing him for months and hosted him several times. On3 gives the school a 95.4% chance of securing his commitment, while Georgia is given less than 1% chance. However, the Bulldogs have the advantage of being his in-state program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback