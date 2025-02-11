Kirby Smart and Georgia zero in on four-star RB to 2026 class after coach Josh Crawford’s influence

Four-star running back Jae Lamar has emerged as a priority target for Georgia in the 2026 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have been aware of the Colquitt High School (Georgia) standout since current running backs coach Josh Crawford was at Western Kentucky.

Lamar said as much when talking to SI on Monday:

"Before I was even a thing, before anyone even knew about me, Coach Josh Crawford stopped by my school and he really liked my size. He actually recruited my oldest brother when he was at Western Kentucky. He just already knew the types of abilities I have and he just wanted to see a few games on tape."

Jae Lamar is viewed as a strong fit for Georgia, alongside another highly touted in-state prospect, four-star running back Carsyn Baker from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Many believe the Bulldogs would do well to secure commitments from both talented rushers.

Baker has hinted at the potential duo by tagging Lamar in a post on X, which Lamar later reposted.

Meanwhile, Lamar has also spoken highly of Kirby Smart's program multiple times due to his bond with the coaching staff:

“I mean they check every single one of them,” Lamar told Dawg Nation. “I’d love to play for their staff."

Lamar is the No. 14 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Meanwhile, Baker is the No. 18 running back in the cycle and the No. 26 recruit in the state.

Securing a commitment from either Lamar, Baker, or both would provide a significant boost to Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia has five commitments in the cycle but has yet to land a running back.

Jae Lamar raves about game-day visit to Georgia

Being an in-state program, Georgia received multiple visits from Jae Lamar, including a game-day trip during the Bulldogs' 48-3 win against Tennessee Tech game on Sept. 7:

“It was a great atmosphere,” Lamar told Dawg Nation following the trip. “It had great hospitality and I felt like being there made me want to be a ‘Dawg you know?”

Lamar also received a visit from multiple Bulldogs coaches on Jan. 23, including Kirby Smart and running back coach Josh Crawford. Smart's coaching staff might continue the momentum to sway his interest from other schools, especially Auburn. The Tigers are seen as the leader in his recruitment, and On3 gives them an edge with a 54.7% chance of securing his commitment.

