Kirby Smart's ace QB commit Jared Curtis reportedly taking steps to recruit No. 1 ranked OT Jackson Cantwell to Georgia

No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis is Georgia's newest prize commit. However, the Nashville (TN) prospect is reportedly working on delivering another top talent to the Bulldogs. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the five-star quarterback is intent on recruiting the nation's No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell for the Bulldogs.

He reported this in a post on X where he wrote,

“Spoke with Jared Curtis earlier & he’s eager to take on a recruiting role as Georgia’s leader for the ‘26 Class. When asked who he is targeting most, none other than Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell.”

Curtis had narrowed his college options down to Oregon and Georgia from the dozen of offers he considered. The top quarterback prospect for this cycle, he announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, to the disappointment of Oregon fans.

Cantwell promptly congratulated Curtis following the announcement of his commitment to Georgia on Monday. The five-star offensive tackle extended his message via a post on X. He wrote,

“Congratulations Jared Curtis”

His commitment to bringing Cantwell to Georgia shows the extra value he brings with him beyond what he can offer on the field. In addition to that, he’s being touted as the Bulldogs’ highest ranked quarterback commit since Matthew Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback played for the Bulldogs from 2006 to 2008. The Detroit Lions then drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Curtis initially committed to Georgia early in his recruitment before withdrawing the pledge in October and reopening the process. Oregon came strongly into the picture afterwards. He subsequently met with the offensive coordinators of both programs in the buildup to his final decision.

Recruitment expert touts Jared Curtis as Kirby Smart's biggest recruit at Georgia

Subsequent to his commitment to Georgia, Jared Curtis posted a reel on Instagram celebrating the decision.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett, a top recruiting expert, commented on the post, describing Curtis as Georgia’s biggest recruitment of Kirby Smart's era. He wrote,

“This is arguably the biggest recruiting win of the Kirby Smart Era. Dawgs got a good one!”

Hayes Fawcett's comment on Jared Curtis' Instagram reel

With Curtis’ pledge in the bag, the next big prospect on Georgia's radar is definitely Jackson Cantwell. The Nixa (MO) five-star offensive tackle is set to announce his choice on May 13. Like Curtis, Cantwell is also down to a final choice between Georgia and Oregon.

Georgia's 2026 recruiting class is currently No. 7 in the country, per On3.

