Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs receive commitment of tight end to the Class of 2026

Three-star tight end Lincoln Keys from Saline High School in Michigan, committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Sunday. He chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Alabama, among others.

Keys received over 30 scholarship offers from the nation's best school programs. Michigan State and rival Michigan also missed out on him due to Georgia's strong push.

“I felt it was home for a long time," Keys told On3. "You have that gut feeling as a recruit and I have had it in my gut for a while.."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect likes how Kirby Smart's program develops tight ends. The Bulldogs produced tight ends like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington and also have two of the best tight ends committed in the 2025 class in five-star Elyiss Williams‍ and four-star Ethan Barbour.

“Georgia is known for tight ends," Keys told. "They’re very involved in the offense in both the run and pass game, which is very important to me.

According to Rivals, Keyes is ranked as the No. 5 player in Michigan, the No. 12 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, and the No. 217 overall prospect nationally. He had 49 receptions for 966 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season.

Lincoln Keys opens up about his bond with Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff

Georgia extended an offer to Lincoln Keys in June, and since then, the relationship between him and tight ends coach Todd Hartley has blossomed.

“Coach Todd Hartley makes me feel at home and Georgia fits every category that I care about," Keys told On3. "The development, the relationship with the coaches, how tight ends are used and how versatile they are at Georgia – Georgia is the spot to be for sure.”

Keys also noted the strong connection his parents have with Kirby Smart.

“My parents love him and coach Kirby Smart," Keys said. "We are both so competitive and that is what I love about him. We hate to lose. He is a great guy and we will fit well together.

Keys is the third commitment in Georgia's 2026 class, joining wide receiver Vance Spafford and cornerback Jontavius Wyman. The class ranks No. 9 in the nation and witnessed decommitments of two prospects: running back Derrek Cooper and quarterback Jared Curtis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback