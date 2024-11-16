Kirby Smart's Georgia gets a recruiting boost as 5-star LSU commit DJ Pickett takes a U-turn on his Florida visit - Report

Five-star LSU commit DJ Pickett is still exploring other top programs. Initially expected to attend Florida's game against LSU on Saturday, Pickett has shifted plans and will visit Kirby Smart's Georgia instead, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Georgia will play Tennessee on Saturday and host multiple top high school athletes, including Julian Lewis and Travis Smith. Pickett included Georgia in his final shortlist as the Bulldogs are looking to make a push to flip the five-star prospect.

The defenseman spoke highly about the Bulldogs, coach Kirby Smart, and his coaching staff.

"Georgia was on me early and I have been there four times. Coach Kirby Smart is a good guy and a great coach," Pickett said this spring (via On3). "I have known him since I was in 8th grade, so we have a great relationship. ... Georgia has some great defensive back coaches on one staff. If you want to be a top defensive back, Georgia would be a great place to be at."

Pickett is the second-best cornerback in the Class of 2025, per On3. He is also the best overall prospect from Florida.

DJ Pickett's father, Damien Pickett, talks highly about the LSU Tigers

DJ Pickett announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers in July.

He chose the Tigers over other top programs such as Oregon, Miami, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama. Although he is committed to the Tigers, other teams are still trying their best to flip the five-star prospect's commitment.

However, Pickett's father, Damien Pickett, has shown confidence in LSU and talked highly about Brian Kelly's program.

"It’s about my son being happy, my son being comfortable and my son getting on the field earlier and we feel that spot is LSU," Pickett said on Monday (via On3).

Georgia and Miami are the two leading candidates to flip Pickett's commitment.

