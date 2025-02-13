Kirby Smart's Georgia looks to flip four-star Rutgers wide receiver commit to the Class of 2026

Four-star Rutgers wide receiver commit Dyzier Carter is an elite player that Georgia is looking to flip in the 2026 class. The Louisa County High School (Virginia) standout received an offer from the Bulldogs on Monday and remains high on Kirby Smart's program.

“Georgia is one of the premier teams in the SEC," Carter said, via On3. "That catches my eye.”

Carter proved his versatility in his junior season in 2024 by amassing 1,077 all-purpose yards and scoring 16 total touchdowns. He recorded 28 receptions for 736 yards and nine receiving TDs, along with 16 carries for 117 yards and five rushing scores, while also contributing on special teams with a punt return TD and an interception return for a score.

Carter is the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2026 class, the No. 144 prospect in the nation and the No. 4 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also received a scholarship from North Carolina in January, as well as offers from Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Tennessee and Penn State.

Can Georgia flip Dyzier Carter from Rutgers?

Dyzier Carter has been committed to Rutgers since July. With the latest offer from Georgia, a visit to Athens could be on the horizon, although nothing has been scheduled yet.

Carter appears firmly committed to Rutgers' 2026 class, which includes three other pledges. The Scarlet Knights also have two other WR commitments in this cycle: Chris Hewitt and Elias Coke.

"Every time I go there, they showed so much love," Carter told 247Sports following his commitment to Rugters. "It's just something I thought I should make happen sooner than later."

On3 also gives Rutgers a 91.7% chance of retaining Carter's commitment, but the momentum might have a big U-turn if Georgia increases its push moving forward, probably by hosting him for visits.

The Bulldogs have a wide receiver commit in their 2026 class: four-star prospect Vance Spafford. This cycle ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference. They also remain in the mix for wide receiver prospects like Deion Thomas, Christian Ward and Nalin Scott.

