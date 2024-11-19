Kirby Smart's Georgia offers scholarship to four-star OT Gabriel Osenda to the Class of 2026

Four-star offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda has been taking trips to college programs this season to identify his potential suitors. He visited Georgia for the first time last weekend and left with an offer from Kirby Smart's program.

Osenda shared the news on X, tagging Smart, along with Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels and quality control coordinator Edmund Kugbila.

"Glory To God! Extremely blessed and grateful to have received an offer from the university of Georgia Athens GoDawgs! @SSearels @coachKub_70 @KirbySmartUGA #GoDawgs #UGA

Following the trip, the 6-foot-8, 310-pound prospect revealed to On3's Chad Simmons that the game-day experience exceeded his expectations.

Osenda plays high school football at Baylor School. He is Canadian-born and moved to the United States a year ago. Only Rivals lists him as a four-star prospect now, while other outlets list him as a three-star athlete.

Osenda is ranked by the On3 Industry Rankings as the No. 356 prospect in the nation, the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 10 recruit in Tennessee.

Which program is leading the race for Gabriel Osenda's commitment?

Gabriel Osenda is still early in his recruitment, but Tennessee earned an edge in the race following his visit to the school for its 23-17 win over Florida on Oct. 12. He developed a good bond with Tennessee senior offensive analyst Maxwell Thurmond and revealed to 247Sports that the in-state Tennessee was ‘on top' in his recruitment.

“It was amazing I loved the environment and the staff and coaches made me feel very welcomed,” Osenda told "Tennessee on SI". “They are both great SEC teams in a heated rivalry. Florida came to hang but it came down to who wanted it more and I could tell before the game it was Tennessee."

Osenda was back at Tennessee for its 24-17 win over Alabama on Oct. 19 and 28-17 win over Kentucky on Nov. 2.

“Whenever I am there, they make me feel like family and Tennessee is definitely No. 1 for me,” Osenda told On3.

Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) is enjoying a phenomenal season, which also could be a draw for Osenda. The Vols have six players committed to their 2026 recruiting class, ranking No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference.

