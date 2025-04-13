Kirby Smart's Georgia secures commitment of elite safety to the Class of 2026

Three-star safety Kealan Jones committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Saturday. The Sprayberry High School (Georgia) standout chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over programs, including Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Duke.

"I always imagined myself in a Georgia jersey," Jones told Rivals. "I've been to games between the hedges before. We had seats when I was little, so it's a dream come true. It checked off all the boxes I was looking for in a school -- to be a part of what I've looked forward to for so long.!

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jones is the No. 39 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With both Smart and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson having played safety themselves, Jones felt the fit was obvious.

"Those are some of the best coaches in the game," Jones said. "It feels like home being there. Being around the team, my position group -- you can tell they want what's best for each. On the field, in the film room, they all have a common goal."

With Jones' commitment, the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class has six members and sits No. 20 nationally. He becomes the fourth-highest rated commit of the group and joins fellow four-star Zech Fort in the safety unit.

Jones' commitment also marks the second year in a row the Bulldogs have earned a G-Day commitment, following last year's pledge from Darren Ikinnagbon.

What does Kealan Jones' commitment mean to Georgia?

In his junior season in 2024, Kealan Jones recorded 42 tackles, broke up four passes and had four interceptions. His stepfather, Travis Riddick, who has been a part of his football journey since the age of five, told Dawgs247 that Jones brings versatility to Kirby Smart's defense.

"On the field, he's a very dynamic player," Riddick said. "He really likes to go down in the box and hit people. That's where he excels really well and obviously he's still growing in coverage, but I'm excited to see what happens once he gets to Athens."

Riddick believes Jones could line up at corner or safety in a two-high defensive scheme. Jones was set to take official visits to Georgia (May 30-June 1), Georgia Tech (June 6-8) and Florida (June 13-15), but those plans may change now that he has pledged to the Bulldogs.

