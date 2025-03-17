Kirby Smart's Georgia secures commitment of four-star WR to the Class of 2026

Four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese committed to Georgia’s 2026 class on Saturday afternoon following a practice visit. The standout from Cartersville High School (Georgia) chose his in-state program over schools like Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver earned an offer from Kirby Smart's program in January and had good things to say about the school.

"I would just say how they always like to win ball games, and they don't ever really have a bad season," Marchese told Dawgs247. "They're good every year, and I think that means a lot to me. And their coaches, I mean, they recruit, I mean, they recruit the best everywhere. They're always getting the top dogs for sure, and that means a lot to me too."

Marchese is rated as a three-star prospect by On3, but Rivals lists him as a four-star. He is the No. 63 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Marchese caught 44 passes for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 23.9 yards per reception. His ability to stretch the field was a key factor in Cartersville’s 12-win season.

Besides football, Marchese is also a speedster who competed in his high school’s 4x100 relay team and clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a Coastal Carolina camp.

Brady Marchese will officially visit Georgia in June

Brady Marchese has made multiple visits to the Bulldogs during his recruitment, while also hosting visits from Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach James Coley. Despite his commitment now, he still has an official visit to Athens scheduled for June 6-8.

Marchese had also planned official visits to Georgia Tech on June 1, West Virginia on June 13 and Virginia Tech on June 20, but it's unclear whether those trips will still happen now that he has pledged to Kirby Smart's program.

With Marchese on board, the Dawgs continue to build their 2026 class with in-state talent, adding him to a group that already includes Jonesboro four-star cornerback Jontavious Wyman and JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud. He becomes the second four-star wide receiver in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, joining Vance Spafford, who committed last year and has remained solid in his pledge.

