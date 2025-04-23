Kirk Ferentz's Iowa secures commitment of four-star IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Gene Riordan committed to Iowa's 2026 class. The standout from Hinsdale Central High School (Illinois) chose Kirk Ferentz's program over Penn State, Auburn, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Oklahoma.
"Blessed to announce I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of lowa!" Riordan announced on X.
During the Hawkeyes' Junior Day this spring, offensive line coach George Barnett had planned to take only four linemen in the 2026 class, but made an exception for Riordan. The 6-foot-5 and 290-pound Riordan becomes the fifth offensive lineman to join the class.
Riordan joins fellow linemen Hudson Parliament, Owen Linder, Carson Nielson, and Collin Whitters in the O-line group.
“I believe they would be a great fit for me because of the connection I feel the offensive line room has, also the leadership and commitment to developing me as player and a young man from Coach Barnett and Coach Ferentz," Riordan told On3.
With Riordan's decision, the Hawkeyes' 2026 class holds nine committed players, ranking No. 17 in the nation. The class also features wide receiver Brody Schaffer, defensive back Marcello Vitti, quarterback Cash Herrera, and wide receiver Diondre Smith.
Why did Gene Riordan pick Iowa over other schools?
Gene Riordan had reportedly been on campus several times. He was in attendance during the school's 20-19 loss against Iowa State on Sept. 7.
"It was a unique atmosphere at Kinnick," Riordan told Hawkeyes Insider. The fans, especially the students, bring a ton of energy and have a big presence on the game. You could tell this game meant a lot to them. It was the most competitive football game I've watched in person."
Riordan's next-door neighbors are reportedly both Iowa alumni, who kept pursuing him for the school after getting the scholarship. In an interview with On3, he shared the reasons behind his commitment, saying:
“The culture within the program and the continued success of the team. The players and staff are very personable and I see myself fitting in well. The coaching consistency and the ability to develop offensive linemen are also fantastic qualities."
Riordan is the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Illinois, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.