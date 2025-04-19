Kiyan Anthony and the Boozer Twins' stats: How did the NBA sons fare at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic? 

The 2025 Jordan Brand Classic saw Team Air defeat Team Flight 141-124 on Saturday. Team Air was led by the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, and the twin sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

Kiyan, a Syracuse signee, was awarded the MVP of the game. Some of his highlights were posted by NBA Future Starts Now on X.

"Kiyan Anthony drops 26 PTS and is named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP 🔥💯," NBA Future Starts Now tweeted.

Kiyan finished with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 80.0% from the 3-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds in 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings), recorded 10 points, five assists, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes. He shot 80.0% from the field and converted all four of his free throws.

His brother and fellow Duke Blue Devils signee, Cayden, scored four points on 40.0% shooting, along with two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes.

However, the trio's team was down 20 at halftime. Anthony spoke about the performance postgame.

"I mean, we're down 20 by halftime, we knew we have to make an adjustment," Kiyan said to reporters. "I knew I was playing lackadaisical, so I came out, and we just all agreed we got to give all that we've got and my shots started falling, and I just kept going on from there."

Kiyan Anthony and Carmelo Anthony become the first father-son duo to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

Carmelo Anthony, who played in the inaugural 2002 Jordan Brand Classic, dropped 27 points on 7 of 16 shooting, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.

SportsCenter NEXT told Kiyan Anthony about them being the first father-son duo to play in the Jordan Brand Classic, and he was surprised.

"Oh, we're the first? For real? Nah, this is, it's crazy," Kiyan said. "I'm looking forward to it, the weekend has been great. Off the podium, there are a lot of activities and stuff, so I'm really looking forward to, you know, playing and being the first father-son duo. That's crazy, I didn't even know that."

Kiyan will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White at Syracuse next season.

