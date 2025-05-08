Kiyan Anthony climbs to No. 32 in final senior class rankings, capping off standout high school career 

Kiyan Anthony, the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps after signing with the Syracuse Orange in October. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished his high school career and will play for Adrian Autry's team next season.

Kiyan, who was ranked at No. 36 in the 247Sports High School Basketball Rankings, has risen four spots to No. 32 in the final rankings. SLAM High School shared the rankings on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

"The final @247sports rankings for the 2025 class just dropped 🚨 Thoughts⁉️" the caption read.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Anthony is the No. 33 prospect nationally, the No. 11 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in New York. However, he was not chosen to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn on April 2.

Anthony received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines, among others. He took official visits to Florida State on Oct. 13, 2023, and to Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2023. Anthony also visited USC last Sept. 26, before choosing Syracuse.

He discussed his decision to join the Orange with ESPN.

"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family," Anthony said in November. "My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Anthony also shared the kind of relationship he has with Autry.

"I'm going to do everything Coach Autry needs me to do," Anthony said. "We talk a lot, especially late at night, about how we can make Syracuse basketball great. Off the court, Coach is super cool. You could go out with him on a Friday night. He's still young and connects with all his players. He is very relatable."

Kiyan Anthony wins the MVP Award at Jordan Brand Classic

In the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, Kiyan Anthony played alongside other top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, with Team Air, as they defeated Team Flight 141-124.

Anthony recorded 26 points and five rebounds on 11 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc in 20 minutes.

He will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell at Syracuse next season.

