Kiyan Anthony posted his reaction to Dayton Flyers combo guard Adam Njie, who posted a carousel of images as he spent time with NBA trainer Chris Brickley on Thursday. The carousel also featured the Syracuse Orange signee.

"Alotta things are out of your control, but what you can control is your day to day choices. You either gon work or complain.. I Choose WORK.💨," Njie captioned his post.

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, was joined by Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee and Chris Brickley in the comments section.

Kiyan Anthony drops 1-word reaction to former 3-star prospect Adam Njie's workout snaps (Image via Instagram @adammm.2)

"Keep goin," commented Lee.

Anthony commented, "bruddaaa."

Meanwhile, Chris Brickeley commented with two fire emojis.

Njie, who played for Cardinal Hayes High School in Bronx, New York, was ranked at the 190th spot nationally, 11th in the combo guard position and 10th in New York (by On3's Industry Rankings) in his senior year.

He received offers from Seton Hall, Miami, Mississippi State, and Arizona State before committing to Iona. However, after playing his freshman season at the Gaels, Adam Njie transferred to Dayton on Apr. 18 this year.

While speaking with Zagsblog, Njie talked about his decision to transfer to Dayton.

“I chose Dayton because of play style and the opportunity for me to grow while taking my game to the next level,” he said. “I will bring my leadership, my playmaking ability and my swagger.”

Furthermore, the 6-foot-2 combo guard earned his spot in the MAAC All-Rookie Team and the MAAC All-Tournament Team, after averaging 12.4 points on 41.3% shooting, including 29.2% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 2.8 rebounds, dished out 4.2 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and recorded 0.1 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.

La La Anthony shares two-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony sweats it out in practice

Kiyan Anthony received offers from top programs, including Florida State, USC, Tennessee and Maryland. However, he chose to sign for his father's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange, on Nov. 15 last year.

His mother, La La Anthony, shared a snap of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard practicing his shooting on her Instagram story on Saturday.

La La Anthony shares two-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony sweats it out in practice (Image via Instagram @lala)

Anthony will be joined by four-star power forward from IMG Academy, Sadiq White Jr., three-star small forward Aaron Womack and three-star point guard Luke Fennell next season.

