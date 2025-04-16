Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony hypes up collab between designer LaQuan Smith and sporting giants Puma

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, has lauded the latest collaboration between New York designer LaQuan Smith and sporting brand Puma. On Tuesday, La La posted gears from the collaboration on her Instagram story. She wrote,

“Thank you @Puma & @laquan_smith ❤️. Collab is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

It's the second collaboration between Smith and Puma. The collection is inspired by the design of boxing gear. It also comes out with a mix of Smith's elite fashion signature and Puma’s athletic identity. Smith's first collaboration with Puma came out at retail two years ago.

As a Brooklyn-born superstar, La La Anthony's support for Smith's brand is typical of the New York culture of supporting their own. La La has found success in the entertainment scene, having an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

La La has an ongoing project with Kim Kardashian and "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris. The show "Group Chat" was recently cleared by Hulu for a pilot episode. The show is loosely based on La La’s bestseller “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness.”

The show will focus on five successful LA women in their 40s who seemingly have their lives together.

La La Anthony gives advice for Kiyan Anthony

La La Anthony is the supportive mother of one of the nation's top basketball prospects. In an interview with Clutch Point’s Andrew Korpan in February, she said,

“Just be you, be a leader. Don't be a follower. Be a person that makes your own decisions. Be a person that stands firm in what your beliefs are and don't let people sway you from that.”

Kiyan is set to start his college career at Syracuse. He's following Carmelo’s footsteps, where the latter won the national championship in 2003.

