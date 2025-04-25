Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony makes major Met Gala announcement

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, is set for a big role in the 2025 Met Gala, co-hosting the red carpet livestream on May 5. She will be hosting alongside musician Teyana Taylor and Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim. Anthony announced this on Tuesday via a recorded FaceTime call with Taylor and Nwodim shared on Instagram.

Influencer Emma Chamberlain will join the hosting lineup as Vogue‘s special correspondent. A familiar face on the Met Gala red carpet, she will be posing questions at some of the celebrities gracing the event.

Vogue has the exclusive rights to livestream. The event will be broadcast on Vogue's digital platforms, including its YouTube channel. While Anthony and Chamberlain have a wealth of experience hosting the Met Gala, it will be Nwodim’s first time at the event.

Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), had also been a host in 2023. Ahead of that iteration, she said:

“The great thing about the Met Gala red carpet is that you never know what to expect or what you're going to see," Anthony told People in 2023. "There's always a surprise. ... I'm just looking forward to what's going to be our 'wow.'”

This year's edition is themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and is co-chaired by A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Coleman Domingo and Pharrell Williams.

La La Anthony celebrates her son's MVP achievement

Before her Met Gala announcement, La La Anthony also had a proud moment at the Jordan Brand Classic, where her son Kiyan was named MVP. Anthony caught her excitement on a reel which she shared on Instagram on Monday.

“Yesssssss I’m that mom 😂😩😂 Such a proud moment watching Kiyan get MVP at the Jordan Classic, the same game Melo played in when he was in highschool! MVP @kiyananthony!!! 👑," she wrote.

Kiyan Anthony led his team to a 141-124 victory at the Jordan Brand Classic game, scoring 26 points. He shot 11-for-15, asserting his place as one of the country's foremost basketball prospects. The No. 1 prospect out of New York will enroll at Syracuse later this year to continue his basketball career at the NCAA level.

