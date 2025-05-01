Kiyan Anthony's HS, Long Island Lutheran, celebrates impressive standing it has maintained for past three years

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will be following in his footsteps after he signed for Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will join his new team next season after concluding an impressive high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York.

Furthermore, the Crusaders finished their season in fifth place in the ESPN High School Basketball Rankings, published by the network's national director of recruiting, Paul Biancardi, on Instagram on April 7. The latest ranking marks the school's third consecutive season where it has finished in the top five.

The official page of LuHi Basketball shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

"LuHi is the only program in the country that has finished inside the Top 5 of the final ESPN rankings for each of the past three seasons. An incredible accomplishment for all of the players that have left a legacy of excellence and set a standard for the future! Consistency! Freshman @heisabram6 and @m4xxtj for 2024-2025 as well, can only tag 20!" the post was captioned.

In the latest ESPN rankings, Kiyan Anthony's team dropped two spots. In Week 18, Long Island Lutheran High was in the third spot. However, the school's place was taken by Brewster Academy in the final rankings.

The Crusaders finished the season with a 21-7 record and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they sit in sixth place. In the Chipotle Nationals, the Crusaders faced No. 6 seed and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep on April 4.

Anthony and Class of 2026 recruit Dylan Mingo combined to score 44 points. However, it was not enough as they suffered a tight 80-77 defeat against Prolific Prep in the quarterfinals.

Kiyan Anthony wins the MVP Award at the Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony was snubbed at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2. However, he had a tremendous performance in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, leading Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight.

Anthony was accompanied by some top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signees, the Boozer twins, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, among others.

The 6-foot-5 guard earned the MVP Award after scoring 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds in 20 minutes and converted 1-of-2 of his shots from the charity stripe.

Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White at the Orange next season.

