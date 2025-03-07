Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran secures a 14-point comeback victory over dad Carmelo Anthony's alma mater Oak Hill Academy

Former LA Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony is used to being in the spotlight. But this time, he watched from the sidelines as his 18-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, produced 25 points to help Long Island Lutheran beat Oak Hill Academy 71-61.

The game came in the first round of the Nike EYBL Scholastic conference tournament on Wednesday.

Kiyan brought his entire arsenal to the game, as he was lively in the paint and even outside the arc. Carmelo Anthony made a name for himself playing for Oak Hill Academy back in 2011. He led the team to a 32-1 record while averaging 21.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. So, it was more like a return home for him.

However, he was courtside this time, supporting his son against his alma mater. Kiyan, as if spurred by his dad’s presence, lived up to the moment.

Oak Hill dominated the first half, as they led 33-25 going into the break. They continued their dominance at the start of the third quarter, but Kiyan turned out to be the game-changer for his team as he had a brilliant finish to the game.

The ESPN No. 32 overall prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025 led the scoring for Lutheran with 25 points, scoring 9 of his 15 shots, including two 3-pointers. He also converted five of seven free throws.

It was the second time that Lutheran defeated Oak Hill, and after the game, Kiyan appeared satisfied with his performance.

"I just love the game, so I'm always locked in and competing at the highest level is fun to me," Kiyan told ESPN. "But, yeah, it's definitely cool to be able to play against my dad's old school and get the win."

Kiyan Anthony towing Carmelo Anthony’s path

Kiyan is in his final season with Long Island Lutheran and he has done well for himself. Interestingly, he is following in the footsteps of his dad. The youngster has already committed to Syracuse as he moves into NCAA basketball.

Carmelo left a big mark at Syracuse in his one year there, and he even emerged as the third overall pick in the NBA Draft. Kiyan will look to do better than his dad and seal a step up to the NBA soon. But he would have to work very hard to achieve that.

