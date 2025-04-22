Kiyan Anthony's LuHi teammate Kayden Mingo gets Ballislife All-American game nod

Kayden Mingo, the Class of 2025 recruit, signed for the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 11. The 6-foot-1 combo guard also played alongside 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, at Long Island Lutheran High School.

Mingo, who played in the Hoophall Classic in January, was selected for the Boys Ballislife All-American Game in May. Ballislife shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday:

"@_kaydenmingo is the next announcement for the Boys Ballislife All American Game 😤😤 It’s going down May 3rd in Long Beach, CA…link to tickets in our bio! 🌊🏝️," they captioned the post.

Kayden Mingo ranks at the 38th position nationally and first in the combo guard position. Furthermore, he is the highest-ranked recruit in Penn State basketball history and won the New York Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year over No. 1 player in New York (On3) and teammate Kiyan Anthony.

Mingo posted the news on his IG page in collaboration with Long Island Lutheran Basketball:

"What they say about that man above is true, God is great❤️," the post was captioned.

Furthermore, this is not the only award Mingo won. He was awarded the MVP honor after leading LuHi to a 68–55 win against La Lumiere in January. In the highlights uploaded by the Instagram page of the Hoophall Classic, Mingo acted as a court general and weaved his way in the paint to convert tough layups:

The Penn State signee finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Crusaders. Anthony Kiyan recorded 16 points and two assists in the game.

Kayden Mingo's brother, Dylan Mingo, also plays for the Crusaders and is ranked at the ninth spot nationally and first in the point guard position and in New York in the Class of 2026.

Kayden Mingo talks about his future coach Mike Rhoades

Kayden Mingo received offers from other programs, including Virginia, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Georgia, among others.

However, he chose Penn State and talked about his decision with On3, commenting on coach Mike Rhoades.

“I like the winning that Coach (Mike) Rhoades has done throughout his career,” Kayden Mingo told On3. “We have a really good relationship with Coach Rhoades, Coach (Jamal) Brunt and Coach (Jimmy) Martelli, and I trust them a lot.

"I’m talking to one of them all the time. I also like how they play with their guards. They’re tough and they play real gritty, and they win basketball games."

He will be joined by Mason Blackwood and Justin Houser next season.

