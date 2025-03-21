Kiyan Anthony's LuHi teammate Kayden Mingo gets named the NY Gatorade Player of the Year over Carmelo Anthony's son 

Kiyan Anthony, the No. 1 player in New York (as per On3) was beaten by his Long Island Lutheran High School teammate, Kayden Mingo, to the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in New York. Mingo, who signed for Penn State, is ranked as the second-best player in New York, after Anthony.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard posted the news on Instagram:

"What they say about that man above is true, God is great❤️," he captioned the post.

Mingo, who is ranked 38th nationally and first in the combo guard position, became the highest-ranked recruit in Penn State basketball history. Coach Mike Rhoades talked about signing Mingo and the conversations he has with the guard and his family:

“Our staff and myself, we talk to them all the time. I probably talk to Kayden almost every day, phone calls or texts. And the Mingo family watches all our games. It’s great,” said Rhoades, as per On3.

“The main thing I talked to them about now is, 'You’re not here yet, and that’s okay. Be where your feet are. Be where you’re at right now. Help your team win. Have a great senior year. Leave a legacy there.'"

Rhoades also talked about the conversations he has with his players:

“I always tell our recruits, for the guys that sign with us, is make sure they’re talking about you after you leave there, about doing things the right way. Ending it the right way. Having a great senior year. What type of teammate are you? What type of worker are you? Are you appreciative? I remind those guys about that stuff all the time.”

Kiyan Anthony and Kayden Mingo led their school to a 21-6 overall and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they sit at the sixth spot.

Kiyan Anthony and Kayden Mingo's LuHi maintains its position in the latest ESPN HS basketball team rankings

ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi released the Week 17 rankings of Men's High School Basketball on Wednesday. The rankings saw Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran maintain its position at the third spot below Columbus and Link Academy.

Furthermore, the Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers stayed at the top spot for the ninth consecutive week, after winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Kiyan Anthony, who chose to follow in his father's footsteps by joining Syracuse Orange, will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season.

